Cab driver Arrested while Robbing Passenger at Gunpoint

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested a cab driver, Kingsley Chijioke, while robbing his passengers at gunpoint along Goffina Village, Zuba, Niger State. The Force stated that Chijioke’s accomplices however escaped on sighting police operatives. Manzah Anjuguri, The FCT police spokesman, in a statement on Thursday, advised residents to be vigilant when boarding […]

