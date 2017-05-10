Cabal may want Osinbajo to resign – Ex-Presidential aspirant, Princess Hadiza Ibrahim

A former presidential aspirant, Princess Hadiza Ibrahim, has noted that some cabal were doing everything to kick Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo out of office ahead of 2019 general elections. She said this while appealing to Osinbajo, now Acting President, not to resign under any circumstance so that he would not betray the confidence Nigerians […]

