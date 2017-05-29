Cabinet reshuffle: Zuma’s appeal postponed – Independent Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Cabinet reshuffle: Zuma's appeal postponed

Cabinet reshuffle: Zuma's appeal postponed
Pretoria – President Jacob Zuma's application for leave to appeal the decision of the Gauteng High Court in which he was ordered to hand over the record and reasons for his midnight reshuffle of Cabinet, will now be heard later this week. Tell a friend.
