CAC admits registering two firms, as Abba Moro’s trial resumes

An official of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Muftahu Bello yesterday testified that it registered two firms for the e-recruitment into the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

He made the disclosure at the resumed trial of former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Bello, who named the companies as Drexel Tech Nigeria Limited and Drexel Nigeria Limited, added that the third company, Drexel Tech Global was not yet registered with the CAC at the time of the exercise.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. Steven Odiase also tendered a letter from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the CAC in support of the witness.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba has adjourned the matter till June 28 and 30 for continuation of trial.

