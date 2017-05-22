CAC closes manual registration in 5 states, FCT – Nigeria Today
CAC closes manual registration in 5 states, FCT
Nigeria Today
Bello Mahmud, Registrar-General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), says the commission will no longer accept manual application for registration of companies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and five state offices. Mahmud said this at a news …
'CAC has so far registered 1.5 million companies in its database'
