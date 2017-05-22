CAC closes Manual Registration of Companies in Five States

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on Monday announced the closure of manual process for company registration in five states and the Federal Capital Territory. Business Day reports that the announcement was made by the Registrar-General, CAC, Bello Mahmud, during a media briefing held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja. Mahmud said the states involved are […]

