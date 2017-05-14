Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Caesar Blasts Iyanya for shading his relationship with Eva Alordiah – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Caesar Blasts Iyanya for shading his relationship with Eva Alordiah
Information Nigeria
The other day, we published a report where Mavin Records Singer, Iyanya in some tweets, shaded the hell out of Eva Alordiah and Her Boyfriend, Caesar. Recall, it all started when the media was awash with reports of an imminent breakup between the two …
Iyanya Eva Alordiah's fiance slams singer over tweetPulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.