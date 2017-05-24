CAF announces Youssef Essrayri as referee for Nigeria vs South Africa game

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced Tunisian referee, Youssef Essrayri, to officiate the AFCON 2019 qualifying match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo. Essrayri, will be assisted by compatriots Yamen Melloulchi (Assistant Referee 1), Hassen Abdelali (Assistant Referee 2) and Said Mohamed Kordi (Fourth Official). The …

