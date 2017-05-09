CAF boss, Ahmad refuses salary

The new Confederation of African Football (Caf) President, Ahmad, says he has refused to accept a salary from African football’s governing body.

His election in March ended Cameroonian Issa Hayatou’s 29-year reign.

“I’ve refused a Caf salary for the simple reason it doesn’t respect good administration,” he told BBC Sport.

“The salaries of all Caf employees, from administrators to the executive committee and president, all have to be transparent.”

The 57-year-old from Madagascar held his first senior Caf meetings on Monday ahead of the Fifa Congress on Thursday 11 May.

Key among the topics being discussed are how to reform Caf.

“The reform of the administration is a very important point – everyone must know what is happening” said Ahmad.

“First we must review the standards of management so that we can apply the reforms.

Ahmad, who goes by a single name, says there is much work to be done – in lots of areas – to make Caf work “as it should.

“I’m sorry to tell you when I was part of the Caf Executive Committee there was no separation of powers – the judicial body, the executive one and the congress – and we have to respect the independence of each body,” he continued.

“There is a big tendency to monopolise power in the executive committee.

“It has to be reviewed and reformed with new statutes for Caf so that everyone can concentrate on their proper tasks.

Ahmad has also voiced concerns about the popularity of their flagship Africa Cup of Nations tournament saying it’s in danger of being overshadowed by the African Nations Championship (CHAN) which is for locally based players.

