CAF Confed Cup: Rivers Utd go for FUS jugular – Vanguard

CAF Confed Cup: Rivers Utd go for FUS jugular
Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma has said that his team hope to beat FUS Rabat of Morocco today at home to get their Confederation Cup hopes back on course. Stanley Eguma. The Moroccans lead Group A after they beat Kampala City Council of …
