CAF Confederation Cup: Eguma confident ahead of Rivers United's trip to play Club Africain

May 9, 2017


Daily Post Nigeria

CAF Confederation Cup: Eguma confident ahead of Rivers United's trip to play Club Africain
Daily Post Nigeria
Head coach of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, has expressed his confidence about his team's preparedness for this Sunday's CAF Confederation Cup group game against Club Africain. The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, will travel out of …
