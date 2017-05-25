Pages Navigation Menu

CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United revive hopes with home win – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Sports


SuperSport

CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United revive hopes with home win
The Nation Newspaper
Rivers United CAF Confederation Cup hopes are back on track after they pipped FUS Rabat of Morocco 1-0 at home in a Group A match yesterday. The group has now been thrown wide open after Kampala City Council of Uganda defeated Club Africain of …
