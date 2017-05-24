Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United targets home victory 

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

By Monica Iheakam

Rivers United would go all out for a home win in today’s CAF Confederation Cup home tie against FUS Rabat of Morocco at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

United are going into the tie aware that anything short of the maximum points would mean end of the road for them in the competition as emerging from the group would become mission impossible.

The Stanley Eguma tutored side started the group stage campaign on a poor note when they fell 1-3 away to Club Africain in Tunis. Another slip today is something they cannot afford, especially against the backdrop of the fact that FUS Rabat won their first game at home. The Moroccan side recorded a comprehensive 3-0 victory over KCCA of Uganda in their first game to take leadership of the group.

Eguma had ahead of the clash assured fans of the club that his wards won’t disappoint.

“We know what is at stake and would put in everything to win in front of our fans,” Eguma said.

KCCA of Uganda in the other match of the group decided yesterday in Kampala secured a 2-1 victory over Club Africain, a result that throws the group open. Rivers United are the only Nigerian club still in the race for continental glory this term. The trio of Rangers, Wikki Tourists and FC IfeanyiUbah has since forgotten that they made a continental appearance this term after being despatched early in the very first round.

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.