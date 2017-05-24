CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United targets home victory

By Monica Iheakam

Rivers United would go all out for a home win in today’s CAF Confederation Cup home tie against FUS Rabat of Morocco at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

United are going into the tie aware that anything short of the maximum points would mean end of the road for them in the competition as emerging from the group would become mission impossible.

The Stanley Eguma tutored side started the group stage campaign on a poor note when they fell 1-3 away to Club Africain in Tunis. Another slip today is something they cannot afford, especially against the backdrop of the fact that FUS Rabat won their first game at home. The Moroccan side recorded a comprehensive 3-0 victory over KCCA of Uganda in their first game to take leadership of the group.

Eguma had ahead of the clash assured fans of the club that his wards won’t disappoint.

“We know what is at stake and would put in everything to win in front of our fans,” Eguma said.

KCCA of Uganda in the other match of the group decided yesterday in Kampala secured a 2-1 victory over Club Africain, a result that throws the group open. Rivers United are the only Nigerian club still in the race for continental glory this term. The trio of Rangers, Wikki Tourists and FC IfeanyiUbah has since forgotten that they made a continental appearance this term after being despatched early in the very first round.

