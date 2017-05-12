CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers Utd off to Tunisia

Nigeria’s flag bearers in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United, will fly out to Tunisia today to begin the group stage of the competition at Club Africain.

The clash, which is the first fixture of Group A will be played on Sunday.

The Nigerian side will fly out aboard Egypt Air through the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.

“We are travelling to Tunisia on Friday”, coach Stanley Eguma said.

“The team left Port Harcourt yesterday for Abuja. “Then, on Friday, at 1pm, the team will be airlifted by Egypt Air with a one night stop-over in Cairo, Egypt. Then early Saturday morning, we will fly from Cairo to Tunis.”

Eighteen players and unspecified number of officials will make the trip.

Rivers United dropped out of the CAF Champions League following a 4-3 aggregate defeat to El-Merriekh of Sudan in the last qualification match.

However, they overcame Rayon Sports of Rwanda 2-0 over the two legs to seal a place in the Confederation Cup group games.

The post CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers Utd off to Tunisia appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

