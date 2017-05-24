CAFCC: Rivers United Bounce Back With Win Over Morocco’s FUS

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria's only representatives left in African club competitions Rivers United defeated FUS Rabat of Morocco 1-0 on matchday 2 in Group A of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Emeka Atuloma was the hero for Rivers United as his goal which came with less than 20 minutes left secured his team's first win in the group.

The win took Rivers United to third in the group on three points and they will face KCCA FC of Uganda in a double header on matchdays 3 and 4.

In the group's other game played on Tuesday, KCCA FC of Uganda beat visiting Club Africain of Tunisia 2-1.

Club Africain had defeated Rivers United on matchday 1.

FUS had the game's first big chance in Port Harcourt in the 11th minute but Sunday Rotimi made a reflex save to deny the visitors.

Rivers United went close in the 16th minute but failed to capitalise on a poor clearance by the FUS goalkeeper.

In the 36th minute Rivers United were forced into an early change as Guy Keumian went off injured and was replaced by Onoriode Odah.

In the second half Rivers United went in search of the first goal but FUS held firm to keep the score at 0-0.

Rivers eventually found the break through in the 72nd minute thanks to Atuloma who tapped in Zoumana Doumbia's free-kick at the far post.

FUS almost drew level in the 79th minute but Rotimi made an astounding save to keep the score at 1-0.

FUS continued to press forward for the equaliser and were denied again by Rotimi with five minutes remaining.

And in the 90th minute Odah had a chance to seal up the game for Rivers but was denied at the near post.

