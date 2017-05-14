Cairney rescues Fulham in play-off draw

Tom Cairney kept Fulham’s Premier League promotion bid alive as his equaliser rescued a 1-1 draw against 10-man Reading in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg on Saturday.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side fell behind to Jordan Obita’s strike early in the second half at Craven Cottage.

But Cairney bagged a vital equaliser before Reading captain Paul McShane was sent off in the closing stages as Fulham pressed in vain for a winner.

With honours even in west London, a place in the play-off final at Wembley remains up for grabs for both teams in Tuesday’s second leg at Reading’s Madejski Stadium.

Huddersfield host Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of the other second tier semi-final on Sunday.

Fulham finished the season in the sixth and final play-off place, but they were the division’s joint-highest scorers with 85 goals, including a 5-0 thrashing of Reading in December.

Royals boss Jaap Stam, mindful of that mauling, opted for a five-man defence as the former Manchester United star tried to frustrate Fulham’s potent attack.

The cautious approach worked well and, after keeping Fulham at bay in the first half, Reading took the lead eight minutes after the interval.

Fulham felt Stefan Johansen was fouled in the build-up as McShane ploughed through the midfield and fed Obita on the left.

Obita wasn’t closed down quickly enough by Ryan Fredericks and drilled a low drive in off the far post.

There was an immediate response from Fulham and they were level in the 65th minute.

Scott Malone’s cross was palmed out by Ali Al Habsi straight to Cairney, who nodded into the empty net for his 13th goal of the season.

McShane was shown a red card for an awful challenge on Kevin McDonald with 10 minutes left, but Fulham couldn’t find a priceless second goal.

