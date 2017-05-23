Calabar viewing centre tragedy: Senate Calls on electricity companies to maintain infrastructures

The Senate, Tuesday urged Electricity Distribution Companies across the nation to regularly carry out checks on their installation to forestall tragedies in the future. The directive follows a motion sponsored by Senator Gershom Bassey representing Cross River South Senatorial district stating that the collapse of high tension cable which killed several youths in Nyangassang community, […]

Calabar viewing centre tragedy: Senate Calls on electricity companies to maintain infrastructures

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

