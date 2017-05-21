Call For Buhari’s Resignation Unnecessary – ACF

BY agency report

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has dismissed calls for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari due to his health condition.

The forum said the call for Buhari’s resignation was unconstitutional and misplaced.

ACF in its reaction to a statement credited to the co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls group (BBOG), Aisha Yusuf, calling on President Buhari to resign, said the call was unnecessary.

According to a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, ACF said, Nigerians should pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, rather than intimidating him or calling for his resignation.

According to the statement, “Nigeria is practising a presidential system of government as contained in the 1999 constitution (as amended). President Buhari has done what is constitutionally required of him to do by his letter to the leadership of the National Assembly. The Vice President is now Acting President, performing the duties of Mr. President.

“In other countries, when their President fall sick or become incapacitated while in office, the citizens encourage him through prayers and good wishes, rather than intimidation or calling for his resignation.

“We can draw a lesson from such countries and wish President Buhari well for the progress of our country.

“The call by Aisha Yusuf co-convener of BBOG for President Buhari to resign is therefore unnecessary, misplaced and not in tune with the provisions of our 1999 constitution,” the forum stated.

