Calling Osinbajo a Mere “Coordinator” is Insulting and Dangerous – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has berated handlers of ailing President Muhammadu Buhari for referring to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a “coordinator” instead of properly addressing him as Acting President in a letter transmitted by President Buhari to the National Assembly, following his exit from the country on an indefinite sick leave.

According to Fani-Kayode, “The attempt by the corpsocrats to prevent the Vice President from being Acting President by referring to him in the letter to the Senate as a mere “co-ordinator” is insulting and dangerous.

“It is time for us to decide: do we have a nation of equals or not? If not let us break it and go our separate ways!

“When you tell us that the Vice President cannot be Acting President even though the President is critically sick and on indefinite medical leave in a foreign country you are playing with fire. There are NO more slaves in Nigeria.

“To those that believe that we must stand strong for Osinbajo this is the time to do it.

“The attempt to deny him the right and role of Acting President by the corpsocrats is ominous and the implications are grave and far-reaching.

“They did it to MKO Abiola in 1993. They tried to do it to GEJ in 2010. They are doing it to Osinbajo in 2017.

“When will a southerner be treated as an equal by these hegemonists? When will this arrogance of power and modern-day apartheid stop?”, he said.

A letter sent by the President to the Senate, notifying lawmakers of his trip, raised questions Tuesday about Mr. Osinbajo’s powers after President Buhari failed to address him as “acting president”.

Mao Ohabunwa, a Peoples Democratic Party senator, representing Abia North, said on the floor of the Senate Tuesday, it was not proper to name the vice president “coordinator” of the nation’s affairs.

He was however ruled out of order by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

__________

