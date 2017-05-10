Calls for calm in troubled #Coligny – Independent Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Africa


Calls for calm in troubled #Coligny
Coligny – North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has called for calm in Coligny amid violent protests sparked by the court decision to grant bail to two men accused of causing the death of 16-year-old schoolboy Matlhomola Jonas Mosweu who they caught …
NW provincial government to appeal bail for Coligny accusedCitizen
North West govt urges Coligny parents to allow schooling to resumeEyewitness News
Meeting held in bid to end Coligny protests mayhemHerald live

