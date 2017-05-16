Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump CONFIRMS that he shared information with Russians – Daily Mail

Posted on May 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Trump CONFIRMS that he shared information with Russians
Daily Mail
… not by the U.S. government or media; 'No military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly,' says National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster; 'This story is false. The president only discussed the common threats that both
Trump defends sharing information with RussiansCTV News
Can President Donald Trump share top secret information?BBC News
Trump defends sharing terrorism intelligence with RussiaIrish Times
Washington Post –Reuters –SBS –Telegraph.co.uk
all 1,113 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.