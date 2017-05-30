Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CAN says sack of Chaplain by Ambode was in order

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos State Chapter on Tuesday said the sack of the Presiding Chaplain, Chapel of Christ the Light, Venerable Femi Taiwo by the state government was in order. At a news conference at the Chapel of Christ the Light, in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, CAN Chairman, Lagos State, Apostle Alexander […]

The post CAN says sack of Chaplain by Ambode was in order appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.