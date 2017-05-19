Can technology help make the American Flag Football League a hit?

The American Flag Football League will use a host of innovative technologies to speed up the game, make it easier to follow, and enhance play in an effort to lure viewers to continue watching, even without tackles.

The post Can technology help make the American Flag Football League a hit? appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

