CAN To FG: Address Challenges Facing Nigerians

President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle who is also the president, Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), has called on the federal government to rise up to the challenges facing Nigerians with a view of putting them to an end.

This call was made in a communique issued at end of the just concluded 104th annual session of the NBC held this week in Abuja, signed by the special assistant, media and communications to the CAN President, Adebayo Oladeji.

Ayokunle commended the federal government for sustaining and winning war against various security challenges confronting our nation including: Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping, rape, gun-men attacks, militancy, ritual killing, Fulani herdsmen and farmers clashes in arious parts of the nation and of recent the communal crisis in Ile-Ife.

Ayokunle however, called on the federal government be proactive in responding to security challenges and bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to book.

‘’We encourage the federal government to provide relief materials for

the affected communities in Southern Kaduna Area and other places to

cushion the effect of the crisis.

‘’The Fulani Herdsmen caught or implicated in criminal activities should be made to face the full wrath of the law for their crime without sentiment or emotional appeal.

‘’The federal government should leave no stone un-turned in fighting

Boko Haram insurgency and their sponsors at all levels.

‘’We encourage government to intensify effort to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls still in the custody of Boko Haram.

‘’Federal government must equip and empower our law enforcement

agencies to enable them tackle the security challenges in our nation.

For instance, their welfare should be given priority to boost their morale and confidence in the war against crime and criminal activities.

‘’Since the people of Southern Kaduna are farmers, we urge government to provide enough security in the area to enable them return to their agricultural business and farming activities without hindrance. There should be security cover in the villages as well,’’ he said.

On corruption, the CAN President lauded the federal government efforts in fighting corruption, and also urged government to continue the fight against corruption without sentiment, bias or selective disposition.

‘’We also call on government to put the money recovered so far into the economy of the nation so as to positively affect and impact the lives of Nigerians,’’ he said.

Ayokunle also laud the on-going social empowerment program of the federal government and appreciate the vision.

