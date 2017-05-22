Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cancer treatment centre underway in Ondo – Akeredolu

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu  of Ondo State  on Monday pledged to establish a cancer treatment centre  in the state in order  to ensure  early detection of  the disease.

Akeredolu made the pledge during a courtesy visit on him in Akure by officials of the  Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Ondo Chapter, led by the founder and team leader of the NGO, Betty Akeredolu.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The governor, who said the facility  was  a necessity  in the state, also added:  “ This centre  is one of the things we will set up. We will always support BRECAN.

“Early detection of breast cancer is the only way to stop its advancement. The earlier it’s detected the better.

“Somebody must be prepared to fight it. This foundation is well laid, we can all build on it.”

Earlier, Juliet Ogbuogu, National President of  BRECAN, said that it was the association’s aim to spread the campaign and educate women on breast cancer  while  initiating  programmes to combat the disease .

“We want Ondo State to set the pace of bringing women, collaborating with all Non Governmental Organisations,  including BRECAN,  to control breast cancer in the state.

“We want breast cancer machines here  where our women can come and examine themselves.

“We want our women to lobby the legislators to include cancer control in their budgets.

“Ondo State government and all stakeholders should collaborate with us to make impact and also stop our children dying young from cancer,’’ she said.

Also speaking, the wife of the Ondo State governor, Betty Akeredolu, appealed to the state government to look inwards with a view to dealing  with the issue of breast cancer.

Akeredolu  pleaded  that a cancer treatment centre  be established in the state.

The post Cancer treatment centre underway in Ondo – Akeredolu appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.