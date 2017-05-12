Candidates confirm receiving UTME examination centres

•JAMB urges other applicants to check e-mails

Candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have confirmed receiving their examination centres as promised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Some candidates, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja yesterday, said they started getting their centres from Wednesday.

However, a few others said they were yet to get their centres.

The JAMB registrar had promised that all candidates would receive their centres before Saturday.

JAMB registered 1,736, 571 candidates for the 2017 UTME, which is holding in 624 centres nationwide.

The board has advised candidates for the examination taking place on Saturday to check their e-mails for notification of their centres.

JAMB’s Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, gave the advice in an interview with NAN yesterday.

Benjamin said this advice was necessary because some candidates complained of lack of communication less than 72 hours to the exam.

The post Candidates confirm receiving UTME examination centres appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

