Candidates who bought fake UTME questions for N200K have already failed – JAMB

The Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB Prof. Is-haq Oloyede has warned candidates sitting for the exam not to fall victim to fraudsters who claim to have prepared answers to the examination questions being conducted by JAMB, adding that those who bought and used such papers have already failed. Prof. Oloyede warned the candidates to desist from buying fake question papers being sold by organised syndicates with the hope that such questions are the authentic JAMB questions which would make them get high marks in the exam.

Reports have shown that some unsuspecting but gullible candidates writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB have and may still be buying fake question papers, thinking they are authentic ones.

The reports claim that the candidates pay as much as N200,000 to obtain the fake questions papers from ‘organised syndicates’ who have promised them the papers are real ones that will help them get high marks in the exam.

However, Professor Oloyede who spoke during the monitoring of the ongoing UTME examination with Minister of State for Education Prof. Anthony Anwukah in Abuja said such candidates have already failed because the fraudsters take past questions, change the dates and then proceed to sell to unsuspecting candidates, promising them the papers are current exam questions and that they have the correct answers to them.

“Some of the fraudulent persons simply take past question papers and redesign them by changing the date and then sell same to gullible candidates, who might not have prepared well for the examination,” he said.

He said some candidates fell for the trick, paying huge sums of money to purchase the question papers only to be disappointed on the examination day.

“This morning, somebody sent me questions. They call it Orijo and he bought it for N200,000 and when I saw it, it was our questions in 1984 and he just put 2017 on it and started selling it and people are buying it.

“So, if people are corrupt, I won’t have any sympathy if they are duped by corrupt people like themselves. They are just being wise. They went into the past questions of JAMB and just changed the heading.

“Somebody else called me and said he had all my questions. I asked him to send them to me and when I checked, I just laughed because none of that was in our questions. What people are just doing, they are making money because people are gullible.

“We appeal to people to do things according to the rules. No cutting of corners will work with JAMB and that is why many of the candidates who fell for such blackmail are disappointed.”

The results of the examination conducted on Saturday have been released, he said.

Oloyede expressed satisfaction in the smooth conduct of the examination so far, but decried the poor performance of students from the results of Saturday’s examination.

“The result of UTME has come out and the performance is not too bad. But we are sure that this is the performance now rather than thinking you can get result one way or the other.”

No fewer than 440,000 candidates out of the 1.7 million that registered for the UTME sat for the examination on the second day.

The post Candidates who bought fake UTME questions for N200K have already failed – JAMB appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

