Canelo Álvarez wins unanimous decision over Julio César Chávez Jr – as it happened – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Canelo Álvarez wins unanimous decision over Julio César Chávez Jr – as it happened
The Guardian
Canelo Álvarez lands against Julio César Chávez Jr during Saturday's fight. Photograph: Isaac Brekken/AP. Share on Facebook · Share on Twitter · Share via Email; View more sharing options; Share on LinkedIn · Share on Pinterest · Share on Google+ …
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez dominates Julio Cesar Chavez
Canelo Alvarez routs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.; Golovkin fight official
Canelo Alvarez's domination of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was a glorified sparring session
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!