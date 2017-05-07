Canelo To Fight GGG Come September

Saul Canelo Alvarez announced after his unanimous decision victory over Julio Chavez Jr, that his next fight is against Gennady GGG Golovkin.

The WBO super-lightweight world champion made light work of his compatriot in Las Vegas, dominating throughout the encounter.

Golovkin watched from the ringside, as Canelo who is now 49-1-1 won all twelve rounds.

And the Mexican is looking to fight the WBA ‘super, WBO and IBF world middleweight champion come September 16.

“Golovkin, you are next, my friend. Where are you? It’s on,” Alvarez said before bringing Golovkin into the ring with him.

In response, Golovkin said: “Congratulations. I feel excited to be part of this big drama show.”

