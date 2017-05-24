Indian films being appreciated for melodramatic warmth: Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Indian films being appreciated for melodramatic warmth: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali says Indian films are now being increasingly embraced internationally due to the warmth they exude with their heavy dose of emotions. bollywood Updated: May 24, 2017 15:57 IST. Mumbai. Sanjay Leela Bhansali …
