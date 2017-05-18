Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Canon launches EOS 5D Mark IV camera, E-series PIXMA printers – Vanguard

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Canon launches EOS 5D Mark IV camera, E-series PIXMA printers
Vanguard
CANON in partnership with its Nigerian distributor, Jamaica Trading Company, has introduced two hero products in Nigeria – the EOS 5D Mark IVcamera and E-series of PIXMA printers – E474 and E414, to enable its customers champion the significance of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.