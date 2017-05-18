Canon launches EOS 5D Mark IV camera, E-series PIXMA printers

By Nkiru Nnorom

CANON in partnership with its Nigerian distributor, Jamaica Trading Company, has introduced two hero products in Nigeria – the EOS 5D Mark IVcamera and E-series of PIXMA printers – E474 and E414, to enable its customers champion the significance of everyday moments and live their stories.

Strengthening its in-country presence and focus, Canon invited its end-users to get a hands-on experience of the newly launched products and experience Canon’s portfolio that enable a seamless input to output journey for the user, right from photo capture to printing.

The company also used the occasion to announce the results of the photo competition #CelebrateAfrica campaign that traced the full life cycle of an image from the photographer and their camera. The campaign encouraged African residents from all walks of life to share their best images that challenged stereotypes, documenting modern stories that went beyond the hoary cliches.

An overwhelming 2,790 photo entries from 25 countries across the Africa region were submitted covering themes such as People”, “Nature” and “City Life”. Maximum entries were received from top three countries of Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria.

Speaking at the official product launch in Lagos, Somesh Adukia, Sales& Marketing Director B2C, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), said:. “Our “closer to customers” strategy has been one of the pillars of our growth in the African market as it has allowed us to better understand the sentiments of our customers, subsequently enabling us to better serve them. Our setting up of a dedicated entity in Nigeria last year and the introduction of the new products today is our next step in this strategy by providing the best possible services to our customers in the region,”

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh B Lalwani, Chairman, Jamaica Trading Company, said: “Jamaica has always supported reliable brands to meet the needs of consumers as well as business customers in Nigeria. Canon is a leader in the imaging and business solutions category in terms of technology, performance and range and events such as these not only strengthen business relationships but also serve as a platform to speak and acquaint stakeholders about the industry’s best offerings.”

The camera range unveiled include, EOS 80D, EOS760D, EOS 1300D, Powershot G7X MKII, PowerShot SX720 HS, and the Ixus 285HS.

