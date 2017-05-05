Pages Navigation Menu

Canon launches new EOS camera and printers into Nigerian market – Daily Trust

Daily Trust

Canon launches new EOS camera and printers into Nigerian market
Daily Trust
Canon, a Japanese multinational corporation which manufactures imaging and optical products, has launched two new product – the EOS 5D Mark IV camera and E-series PIXMA printers – E474 and E414 into the Nigerian market. The company introduced the …
