Canon Strengthens Presence in Nigeria with Launch of New Products

Solomon Elusoji

Canon has strengthened its presence in Nigeria by launching the new, powerful EOS 5D Mark IV camera and its E-series PIXMA printers. The Japanese company, renowned for its manufacture of imaging and optical products, had earlier opened its first Nigerian office in Lagos, in October 2016.

The new products were released in partnership with its Nigerian distributors, Jamaica Trading Company.

“Our ‘closer to customers’ strategy has been one of the pillars of our growth in the African market as it has allowed us to better understand the sentiments of our customers, subsequently enabling us to better serve them,” Sales and Marketing Director B2C, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), Somesh Adukia, said, at a press event held in Lagos.

“Our setting up of a dedicated entity in Nigeria last year and the introduction of the new products today is our next step in this strategy by providing the best possible services to our customers in the region.”

He added that the country’s growing population and love for film and photography was driving Canon’s recent aggressiveness. “Nigeria, with the largest population of over 180 million within Africa and high market share has tremendous potential for further growth,” he said. “It is an important hub for the thriving film industry, which Canon can support through its wide range of tools and services to help people develop their skills and get the best from their images.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman, Jamaica Trading Company, Mahesh B. Lalwani, said its partnership with Canon was driven by the latter’s trailblazing and qualitative strides in imaging technology.

“Jamaica has always supported reliable brands to meet the needs of consumers as well as business customers in Nigeria,” he said. “Canon is a leader in the imaging and business solutions category in terms of technology, performance and range and events such as these not only strengthen business relationships but also serve as a platform to speak and acquaint stakeholders about the industry’s best offerings. The feedback we received from the event has been positive and we look forward to organising more of such events in partnership with Canon.”

Canon also announced the results of the photo competition #CelebrateAfrica campaign that traced the full life cycle of an image: from the photographer and their camera. The campaign encouraged African residents from all walks of life to share their best images that challenged stereotypes ― documenting modern stories that went beyond the hoary clichés. An overwhelming 2,790 photo entries from 25 countries across the Africa region were submitted covering themes such as People, Nature and City Life. Maximum entries were received from top three countries of Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria.

Other camera ranges unveiled at the event include models such as the EOS 80D, EOS760D, EOS 1300D, Powershot G7X MKII, PowerhShot SX720 HS, and the Ixus 285HS. The powerful and refined printers range includes: E-series of PIXMA printers – E474 and E414, G4400, TS 5040, TS9040, IE 414 and IE474.

