Cape Town City FC’s ‘Behind The Scenes’ Video Will Turn You Into A Lifelong Fan

Two weeks back I finally made good on my promise to watch at least one Cape Town City FC match at the Cape Town Stadium.

They were taking on the mighty Kaizer Chiefs, and with the game poised at 2-2 City scored an extra time goal to send the crowd wild.

Of course the stadium was packed with Chiefs fans, but that just made the victory even sweeter.

Here’s the bit that is most surprising: the victory isn’t an oddity, because our boys are actually competing for the PSL title.

Despite only being reformed this year, with owner John Comitis having bought the Mpumalanga Black Aces and brought them back to the Mother City after a 40-year absence, they have won the Telkom Knockout Cup and are poised for an exciting league finish.

Here’s how the table stands with three matches left:

That we are even competing is in itself a miracle, but there’s a reason the Citizens have quickly become such firm fan favourites.

Here’s the Vimeo write-up for their fantastic behind the scenes video:

This is a short film about the life and culture behind the scenes of Cape Town City FC. It is a story about a group of people labelled “misfits” by the press, who rallied against the odds through sheer hard work and belief to become champions, and capture the hearts and minds of people all over South Africa.

Enjoy:

If you have yet to watch the Citizens in action you have one final chance – May 17, 7:30PM, doing battle against Golden Arrows.

We will need rivals to slip up in order to claim the title, but to even be in the reckoning points to a job very well done.

