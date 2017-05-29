Capital Oil workers plead for Ubah’s release – Vanguard
Vanguard
Capital Oil workers plead for Ubah's release
Vanguard
Members of staff of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, have cried out to the Federal Government to ensure the release of their Chairman, Mr Ifeanyi Ubah. Ubah is in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, following his arrest over …
Capital Oil workers fear job losses
