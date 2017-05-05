Car Dealers and Customs Clash in Kaduna over Import Duty

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has confirmed the report that one of it’s patrol vans was set ablaze by some angry car dealers in Kaduna over import duty. The incident took place along the Rabah Road, in Kaduna North Local Government, occurred at about 3PM when Customs officials had gone on patrol to impound vehicles […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

