Car Dealers Association Condemns Attack On Custom Vehicles

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Car Dealers Association of Nigeria, Kaduna branch has dissociated itself from the attack on customs officers which led to the burning of their vehicle in Kaduna recently.

This is just as the association condemned in very strong terms the attack which it attributed to the activities of miscreants who took advantage of the situation. Chairman of the association, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi NaBrazil, who addressed a press conference in Kaduna yesterday in company of other leaders of the association and members, said, the relationship between the car dealers and the Nigerian Custom Service has been very cordial over the years.

He emphasised that it’s members who have been very law abiding will not resort to such acts of setting ablaze the custom vehicle and further blamed it on miscreants.

He, however, apologised to the Nigerian Customs for the destruction caused their vehicle while condemning the act in totality.

According to the chairman, “the incidence took place without our notice by unknown miscreants who took advantage of the situation because our members will certainly not carry out such embarrassing acts.

“We are law abiding citizens and have enjoyed cordial relationship with the Nigerian Custom Service and have no reason whatsoever to destroy their vehicle in the cause of discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

“Meanwhile, while condemning the act, we also apologise for such act of lawlessness exhibited by miscreants within the area at that point in time” he stressed.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of BT motors Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi whose four vehicles were picked to the Federal Operation Unit (FOU) of the Nigerian Custom Service office in Kawo, said he was in the custom office while the act perpetrated by the miscreants took place.

“The customs officers came to my office and ordered four cars to be taken to their FOU office suspecting that they are without duty papers and I honourably gave them the keys to the said cars and I followed them to their office for explanations.”

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

