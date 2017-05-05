Car Dealers and Customs Clash in Kaduna over Import Duty – Bella Naija
|
Bella Naija
|
Car Dealers and Customs Clash in Kaduna over Import Duty
Bella Naija
The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has confirmed the report that one of it's patrol vans was set ablaze by some angry car dealers in Kaduna over import duty. The incident took place along the Rabah Road, in Kaduna North Local Government, occurred at …
Car dealers set Customs' vehicle ablaze in Kaduna
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!