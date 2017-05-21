Carlo Ancelotti performs special duet with pop star Anastacia to celebrate Bayern Munich winning the title – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Carlo Ancelotti performs special duet with pop star Anastacia to celebrate Bayern Munich winning the title
Mirror.co.uk
The X-Factor auditions are due to begin shortly and Simon Cowell might have to look at a new duo who could steal the limelight after former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti teamed up with pop star Anastacia. Bayern Munich claimed a fifth consecutive league …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!