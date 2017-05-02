Carvajal Hails Griezmann’s Brilliance

Real Madrid defender, Dani Khedira has described Antoine Griezmann as a brilliant player, but hopes to emerge victorious against Atletico.

Griezmann is the danger man in an Atletico side that will face Madrid for a spot in the Champions League final.

The France international is rated as one oof the best in the world, but comes after Ronaldo and Messi.

“They are two different players, two world superstars,” he said.

“Griezmann is a brilliant player. I really hope he has a career full of successes.

“I wish him the best, apart from in this tie.”

