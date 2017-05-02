Cassper Nyovest Fans Standby For Massive Party – Details

Whether or not you follow the local music scene, you’re going to be familiar with the name of Cassper Nyovest.

Dropping the biggest hip-hop albums and scooping coveted awards, he has been filling up shows with unprecedented sold out performances over the last few years.

Most recently he released the debut of the much anticipated single, Tito Mboweni, and Cassper’s successful career and glamorous lifestyle is truly a celebration of what’s hot.

His bold passion and lively character has made him one of the hottest musicians in the industry, and now he has met his match.

Now South Africa’s number one luxury vodka, CÎROC, has partnered with Cassper to bring us #ONARRIVAL celebrations. The year-long campaign brings exciting “arrivals” at the biggest music and lifestyle events and trendy party locations.

Here’s what Cassper had to say about the partnership:

It’s such an exciting moment for me to be a part of the CÎROC family. We all know my ambition is to be and stay number one so partnering with SA’s number one luxury vodka, which is all about celebrating successes, was more than perfect for me.

I really do believe in celebrating life at every moment, and I’m looking forward to bringing CÎROC and my fans along on my journey – giving them behind-the-scenes access to the biggest moments of my year. My fans should look out – we have amazing plans in store.

It’s going to be pretty easy to keep up to speed with what’s happening, because exclusive Cassper content will be shared across the CÎROC social media platforms throughout the year.

This will give fans access to the ‘must see’ and ‘must be seen at’ party destinations and events – from album launches, tours and the next “fill-up” celebrations.

Best you follow CÎROC on Facebook (HERE), Instagram (HERE) and Twitter (HERE) to make sure you’re kept in the loop, and we should also remind you about how easy it is to win a hamper of three bottles of the good stuff – CÎROC Snap Frost Vodka, CÎROC Apple Vodka and CÎROC Pineapple Vodka.

Find all those details HERE, and enjoy the sunsets.

