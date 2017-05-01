Catholic Women Seek End To Sectarian Killings

The National Confraternity of Christian Mothers, NCCM yesterday urged the federal government to urgently put an end to sectarian killing especially in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The Women Christians group said government must ensure the safety of all Nigerians irrespective of religion or tribes adding what Nigerians must draw closer to God to heal the land of all the problems bedeviling it.

Speaking at the investiture of Patron and Patroness, first National Merit Award and the launching of the a N600 million female hostel at the Catholic owned Verita University, Abuja, the President of NCCM, Lady Marcella Colen said Nigerians must be safe, and free to live and practices whatever religion or faith with any fear.

She said Christians women all over the Country are worried about the killings taking place in the Northern part and sue for fervent prayers.

Speaking on the projects Mrs Cole, said the project was ordained by God and called for support from well-meaning Nigerians and noted that the project which will take a period will be realised only with the right support and trust.

She congratulated the awardees and urged them to continue to give more to the society.

“The bishop of Nigeria has asked us to build a female hostel at the Veritas University.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

