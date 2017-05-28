CBK meets Monday with eye on inflation – Daily Nation
CBK meets Monday with eye on inflation
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged despite concern over inflation. The CBK held the base lending rate at 10 per cent at the March meeting despite a slightly weaker shilling and rising …
