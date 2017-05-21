CBL: Eko Kings thrash Yaounde Giants as competition heads to Cameroon

The Eko Kings Basketball Club of Lagos on Sunday defeated Yaounde Giants of Cameroon 83-76 to remain unbeaten in four games in the ongoing Continental Basketball League tagged ”The May Madness’’.

The Lagos Warriors also in a spectacular performance, finally picked their first and all important win against Libreville Izobe Dragons of Garbon 77-64 out of the four games played.

The competition began on May 12 with six teams (three from Lagos against three others from the West African region) in celebration of Lagos State at 50.

Eko Kings led by veteran Coach, Ayo Bakare, who is a former Nigeria’s national men’s team, D’Tigers, mesmerized fans with astonishing skills and top-notch team work to prove their superiority over other teams.

Bakare told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the match that hard work and good team coordination was the key to their success.

“We have great team that work hard on the ball, they play for each other and play with so much strength of mind to win every match they play.

“We look forward to the next challenge which comes up Yaounde, Cameroon, where the competition is expected to be heated up,’’ Bakare said.

Tom Bush-Wamukota, a Kenya international with the Eko, said that it was a spirited performance from the team.

“We played well as a team, there was good team chemistry on and off the court and most importantly, there was good leadership from the coaching crew.

“We got it together and just went out there on the court to prove ourselves and dominate ball play with great defensive and offensive play,’’ Wamukota said.

Souleyman Pepouna-Munyutu, the Head Coach of the Yaounde team, said that his players did well but the opposing team was superior.

He added that the game would be different in Yaounde as the team would look to avenge their defeat in the hands of the Lagos team.

“We came to Lagos with the belief that we can beat other contenders going by the caliber of players we have in our team.

“We head back to Cameroon with our heads up high and hopefully get the best results to the delight of our fans that will be cheering us to victory.

“The Lagos experience has been worthwhile, it has set us up for the level of ball play and seriousness to attach to each game we play in home soil,’’ Pepouna-Munyutu said. (NAN)

