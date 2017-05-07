CBL to celebrate Lagos @50 with ‘May Madness Basketball Tournament’

In celebration of 50 years of Lagos State, Continental Basketball League (CBL) has rolled out a Basketball Challenge in partnership with Lagos State Sports Commission tagged the ‘May Madness Tournament’ billed to tip off on the 12th of May at the re-modelled Teslim Balogun Arena, Surulere, Lagos.

Four cities across Africa will play host to six teams; Eko Kings, Lagos City Stars, and Lagos Warriors from Lagos, the other African teams are; Libreville Izobe Dragons from Gabon, Abidjan Raiders from Abidjan and Yaoundé Giants from Cameroon.

The tournament is expected to commence from 12th of May to 4th of June will tip off with the Lagos Challenge, teams will go head to head against each other in one of the most anticipated basketball challenges ever in the history of Africa, thereafter the teams will embark on a road trip to the capital of Cameroon, Yaoundé, tagged Yaoundé challenge from 22nd to 24th of May.

The best of the best in basketball will hit the court on the 27th and 28th of May for the tournament’s All Star weekend, where your favourite Celebrities will play against Basketball veterans, and youth players, three pointers will be flying, and the backboard may break during the Slam Dunk contest.

And it all comes down to the top 4 teams who will meet in Libreville, Gabon, 3rd and 4th of June for the Final Four and Championship game.

Lagos a land of ballers, is the commercial capital of Nigeria and the most cosmopolitan State in the country where people of every tribe, race and creed reside peacefully.

No doubt, there is a lot to look forward to in the month of May.

The May Madness Tournament is not just about basketball, it’s more than a game; expect to see the best African entertainers perform during half-time shows.

Visit cblafrica.net for more information!

Continental Basketball League is proudly supported by the Lagos State Government, AFA Sports, SWIFT, PaddyBet, 360Nobs, Red Cheetah by SWIFT, Maison Fahrenheit, Cintron, Printivo, Bugaa Connect, Bobby Taylor Company, Domino’s Pizza, Selemedic, McErnest Events, Air Cote d’Ivoire and The Beat 99.9FM.

