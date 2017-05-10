#CBLAfrica: Continental Basketball League May Madness Tournament Official Schedule

Continental Basketball League (CBL) has rolled out a Basketball Challenge tagged the ‘May Madness Tournament’ billed to tip off on the 12th of May at the remodeled Teslim Balogun Arena in Lagos.

From the 12th of May to 4th of June teams will go head to head in what is dubbed the Lagos Challenge against each other in one of the most anticipated basketball challenges ever in the history of Africa.

Thereafter the teams will embark on a road trip to the capital of Cameroon, Yaoundé, tagged Yaoundé challenge from 22nd to 24th of May.

With four cities across Africa will play host to six teams; Eko Kings, Lagos City Stars, and Lagos Warriors from Lagos, the other African teams are; Libreville Izobe Dragons from Gabon, Abidjan Raiders from Abidjan and Yaoundé Giants from Cameroon.

Continental Basketball League May Madness Tournament Table

Friday, 12 May (Lagos, Nigeria) – Lagos Warriors vs Yaoundé Giants 7pm

Saturday, 13 May (Lagos, Nigeria) – Libreville Izobe Dragons vs Abidjan Raiders 4pm, Yaoundé Giants vs Eko Kings 7pm

Sunday, 14 May (Lagos, Nigeria) – Lagos City Stars vs Libreville Izobe Dragons 4pm, Eko Kings vs Abidjan Raiders 7pm

Tuesday, 16 May (Lagos, Nigeria) – Eko Kings vs Lagos Warriors 7pm

Friday, 19 May (Lagos, Nigeria) – Abidjan Raiders vs Lagos City Stars 7pm, Lagos Warriors vs Libreville Izobe Dragons 9pm

Saturday, 20 May (Lagos, Nigeria) – Abidjan Raiders vs Yaoundé Giants 4pm, Lagos City Stars vs Lagos Warriors 7pm

Monday, 22 May (Yaoundé, Cameroun) – Abidjan Raiders vs Lagos Warriors 7pm

Tuesday, 23 May (Yaoundé, Cameroun) – Libreville Izobe Dragons vs Eko Kings 4pm, Yaoundé Giants vs Lagos City Stars 7pm

Wednesday, 24 May (Yaoundé, Cameroun) – Eko Kings vs Lagos City Stars 4pm, Yaoundé Giants vs Libreville Izobe Dragons 7pm

Saturday, 27 May (Lagos, Nigeria) – Three-Point Shootout, Dunk Contest, Celebrity Game 7pm

Sunday, 28 May (Lagos, Nigeria) – All Star Game 7pm

Saturday, 3 June (Libreville, Gabon) – Final Four Game I 4pm, Final Four Game II 7pm

Sunday, 4 June (Libreville, Gabon) – Championship 7pm

Continental Basketball League is proudly supported by the Lagos State Government, AFA Sports, SWIFT, PaddyBet, 360Nobs, Red Cheetah by SWIFT, Maison Fahrenheit, Cintron, Printivo, Bugaa Connect, Bobby Taylor Company, Domino’s Pizza, Selemedic, McErnest Events, Air Cote d’Ivoire and The Beat 99.9FM.

