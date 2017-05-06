CBN boosts forex supply with $389 million

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday injected a total sum of $388.66 million to the retail segment of the interbank window of the foreign exchange market.

Yesterday’s injection was to meet the bids submitted by dealers since Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Confirming the numbers, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, Isaac Okorafor, disclosed that the sum of $87.885 was for spot sales, while $300.8 million was sold as forwards.

Okorafor further explained that the forwards were sold into three tenors of 30, 45 and 60 days respectively.

According to him, the Bank sold $100.95 as 30-day forwards; $110.48 million as 45-day forwards and $99.37 as 60-day forwards.

While also confirming that the Bank continued with its intervention in the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment of the market to meet the needs of low-end users, the spokesman said the Bank remained resolute in ensuring that it supplies enough forex to genuine customers and in the process sustain liquidity in the market.

With this development, he expressed hope that the CBN will inch even much closer to its objective of convergence of the rates in the interbank and BDC segments. It will be recalled that the CBN in the course of the week intervened in the wholesale and invisibles segments of the market with amounts valued at over $346 million to ease access to foreign exchange by different categories of customers.

