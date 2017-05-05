CBN boosts forex supply with $389m – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
CBN boosts forex supply with $389m
The Nation Newspaper
The retail segment of the interbank forex market received a huge boost yesterday, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervened with a total sum of $388.66 million sold to authorized dealers in that sector of the market. Yesterday's figures were the …
CBN reinstates Keystone Bank, others to Foreign Exchange Market
Just In: Authorized FOREX Dealers Unable To Subscribe To $100m Offered by CBN
Naira rises to N389/$ as banks buy 29% of CBN's dollar offer
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!