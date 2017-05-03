CBN documents expose diversion of $141m for PMS importation – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
CBN documents expose diversion of $141m for PMS importation
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The House of Representatives' Adhoc Committee investigating the review of price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on Wednesday uncovered the diversion of $141 million special intervention forex allocation and 50,000 Metric Tonnes of premium motor spirit …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!